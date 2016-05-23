Kenyan police use water cannon to disperse protesters

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police used teargas and water cannon to disperse protesters on Monday after demonstrations against an electoral body the opposition wants scrapped resumed in the afternoon.
Police fired teargas at a convoy of vehicles carrying opposition leaders and their supporters who accompanied it on foot. A water cannon truck later chased the cars in the convoy out of the main town center, a Reuters witness said.
