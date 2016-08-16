FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya clears out electoral officials after deadly protests
August 16, 2016 / 4:32 PM / a year ago

Kenya clears out electoral officials after deadly protests

Humphrey Malalo

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya will replace its top electoral officials, a cross-party parliamentary committee said on Tuesday, granting victory to the opposition which had branded them biased and led protests for them to be sacked.

Nine new commissioners will take over the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission well before next August's general election, a key demand of Raila Odinga's opposition CORD coalition which said it had feared a rigged vote.

At least four people died in protests that CORD had been staging weekly, raising concerns of a return to ethnic violence that killed 1,200 people after a disputed election in 2007.

The protests began in April but CORD suspended them after President Uhuru Kenyatta's ruling Jubilee coalition agreed to form a joint parliamentary committee to resolve the dispute.

That committee issued its report on Tuesday, recommending "a dignified and negotiated vacation from office" of the electoral commissioners, and setting out how their replacements will be picked to start preparations for next year's vote.

Parliament must still vote to approve the report and it will also have to be signed off by Odinga and Kenyatta - all steps seen as formalities as the committee had wide support.

The committee also agreed various changes to the electoral laws, including an independent audit of the voter register, another key demand of the opposition.

Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
