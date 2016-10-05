FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kenyan election commissioners quit after months of protests
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 5, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

Kenyan election commissioners quit after months of protests

Humphrey Malalo and George Obulutsa

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - All 10 members of Kenya's election commission have resigned, the government said on Wednesday, after months of protests by the opposition which accused the body of bias that made it unfit to oversee elections due next August.

The resignations at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are the result of cross-party talks to address grievances voiced at weekly protests that began in April in which at least four people were killed, raising concerns of a return to election-related violence.

The government said last week that a negotiating committee had agreed with IEBC to "facilitate the orderly and dignified exit of current commissioners and ensure a seamless transition".

President Uhuru Kenyatta's chief of staff, Joseph Kinyua, said on Wednesday all 10 of them had submitted their resignations.

"The Government ... reiterates its unwavering commitment to pursuing a seamless and lawful transition within the IEBC and to having the 8th August 2017 general election proceed on schedule," Kinyua said.

Violence has often been a feature of Kenyan elections. After the 2007 vote, 1,200 people were killed in ethnic fighting.

The opposition Coalition for Reform and Democracy (CORD), led by former prime minister Raila Odinga, tried but failed to overturn the result of a 2013 presidential election won by Kenyatta.

CORD, which organized the protests against the election commission, complained about the failure of electronic voter identification devices and other technical glitches, which they blamed on the shortcomings of the commission and on corruption.

The commission denied bias and its members had said in the past they would not quit.

Editing by Edmund Blair and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.