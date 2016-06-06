FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opposition says two protesters shot dead in west Kenya
June 6, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Opposition says two protesters shot dead in west Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s opposition said on Monday two protesters had been shot dead in the western city of Kisumu during the latest in a series of protests to demand an electoral body be scrapped.

Police could not be reached for comment. A witness in Kisumu said police had fired in the air to disperse protesters. Kenyan television, which reported at least one death, said police had warned officers could use “lethal force” if deemed necessary.

“We have confirmed two people shot dead,” Dennis Onyango, spokesman for opposition leader Raila Odinga, told Reuters, adding they had participated in Monday’s protests. “We are yet to establish the circumstances.”

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Toby Chopra

