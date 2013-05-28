Kenya says has restored 50 percent of power supplies

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya Power said it had restored at least 50 percent of the country’s electricity supplies after east Africa’s biggest economy was hit on Tuesday by a nationwide blackout, the exact cause of which was still unknown.

“At least 50 percent of the grid is back,” said Gregory Ngahu, a communication officer at the country’s sole power distributor Kenya Power, adding that electricity in most parts of the country’s major cities had been restored.