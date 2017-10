Policemen secure the scene of an explosion at the "Lebanon" area of the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - A loud explosion followed by gunfire was heard in Kenya’s port and tourist city of Mombasa on Wednesday evening, but it was not clear whether there were any casualties, witnesses said.

Kenya’s second-biggest city has been gripped by violence since Monday after unknown gunmen shot dead a radical Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in Somalia.