Kenyan cleric shot dead, sparks riots in coastal city
August 27, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Kenyan cleric shot dead, sparks riots in coastal city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - Kenyan police fired teargas to disperse people protesting in the tourist haven of Mombasa on Monday against the killing of a Muslim cleric who Washington imposed sanctions on for assisting Islamist militants in neighboring Somalia.

Police said Aboud Rogo Mohammed, who the United States accused of advocating the radicalization and recruitment of non-Somali Africans by the al Shabaab militant group, was shot dead in a car by unknown gunmen.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams

