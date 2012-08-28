FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Policeman, civilian killed in Mombasa grenade attack
#World News
August 28, 2012 / 1:22 PM / in 5 years

Policeman, civilian killed in Mombasa grenade attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - A Kenyan police officer and a civilian were killed on Tuesday when rioters hurled a grenade at officers who were trying to quell protests in the port city of Mombasa, police said.

The riots broke out on Monday after the killing of a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in Somalia.

“They have attacked our officers with a grenade. They threw it inside their lorry (police truck). Two people are dead, one of them is an officer the other is a civilian,” said Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer in Mombasa.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri; Editing by James Macharia; Editing by Alison Williams

