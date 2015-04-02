Kenya kills two attackers at university, intensifies rescue operation: interior ministry

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan security services have killed two Islamist al Shabaab fighters and intensified their rescue operation to free students taken hostage by the Somali group in the northeastern town of Garissa on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said.

“#GarissaAttack update: Two terrorists have been neutralized in the ongoing operation. Security agencies intensify rescue operation,” the ministry said on its official Twitter feed.

The ministry in another tweet clarified that neutralizing is “security speak for killed”.