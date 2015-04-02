FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya kills two attackers at university, intensifies rescue operation: interior ministry
April 2, 2015 / 3:34 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya kills two attackers at university, intensifies rescue operation: interior ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan security services have killed two Islamist al Shabaab fighters and intensified their rescue operation to free students taken hostage by the Somali group in the northeastern town of Garissa on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said.

“#GarissaAttack update: Two terrorists have been neutralized in the ongoing operation. Security agencies intensify rescue operation,” the ministry said on its official Twitter feed.

The ministry in another tweet clarified that neutralizing is “security speak for killed”.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Roche

