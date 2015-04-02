FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya offers 20 million shillings for arrest of university attack suspect
#World News
April 2, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya offers 20 million shillings for arrest of university attack suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has offered a 20 million shilling ($215,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of Mohamed Mohamud, a man labeled “most wanted” and linked to an attack on a university campus on Thursday.

“Seen this man? Report to the security agencies through the numbers provided. #KaaChonjo #GarissaAttack,” the Interior Ministry said on its official Twitter feed.

The ministry also showed a picture of Mohamud in a poster.

($1 = 92.7500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

