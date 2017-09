NAIROBI (Reuters) - The number of people wounded by Somali Islamist gunmen in an attack on a Kenyan university on Thursday has risen to 65, Kenya’s national disaster agency said.

“65 injured have been received by the Garissa Level 5 Hospital from the #GarissaAttack,” The Kenya National Disaster Operation Centre said on its Twitter feed, without updating the death toll.

The agency had previously put the number of wounded at 29.