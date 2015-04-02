FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Kenya university attack rises to 70, siege near end: Interior Minister
#World News
April 2, 2015 / 4:29 PM / 2 years ago

Death toll in Kenya university attack rises to 70, siege near end: Interior Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GARISSA, Kenya (Reuters) - The death toll in a university attack in northeastern Kenya rose to at least 70 on Thursday, with another 79 wounded, but the siege was almost over, Kenya’s Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery said.

Nkaissery told reporters in Garissa that about 500 out of 815 students were accounted for, while four al Shabaab fighters were killed and 90 percent of the threat eliminated. However, he cautioned that “the operation is ongoing, anything can happen.”

At the same press conference in Garissa, Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinet said the east African country has introduced a dusk to dawn (6.30pm - 6.30am) curfew for four regions near Somalia border as a security precaution.

Reporting by Edith Honan, writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Larry King

