FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya junior minister charged over police ambush
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 19, 2012 / 6:08 PM / in 5 years

Kenya junior minister charged over police ambush

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya charged a junior government minister on Monday with inciting violence after livestock raiders murdered at least 32 police officers in a military-style ambush this month.

Legislator David Ethuro was charged alongside Wildlife Assistant Minister Josephat Nanok.

The charges have raised fears some politicians remain bent on stoking unrest for political gain ahead of a presidential vote due in March - the first presidential poll since a disputed vote in 2007 unleashed nationwide bloodletting.

In September, two other ministers were accused of inciting violence after incidents in the capital Nairobi and in the coastal Tana Delta region.

Four Kenyans, including two presidential aspirants, face charges of crimes against humanity at a U.N. war crimes court for the 2007 violence.

The ambush was described as the worst single attack on police in Kenya’s history.

Police said Nanok and Ethuro, both members of the ethnic Turkana tribe suspected of being behind the ambush, had uttered words that indicated or implied that it was desirable to bring death or physical injuries to police officers.

Unconfirmed media reports said up to 42 bodies had been recovered in the rugged Suguta valley where the attack occurred.

The Kenyan government has deployed soldiers, paramilitary forces and police to the valley - dubbed the Valley of Death - to track down the cattle raiders who fired machine guns and rocket propelled grenades at pursuing officers.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.