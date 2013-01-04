FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grenade kills two in world's biggest refugee camp in Kenya
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2013 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

Grenade kills two in world's biggest refugee camp in Kenya

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISIOLO, Kenya (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Friday by a hand grenade thrown at men chewing narcotic leaf inside the world’s largest refugee camp near Kenya’s border with Somalia, a local government official said.

The men targeted were chewing khat, a mild narcotic popular among Somalis, in the early evening in a restaurant in the Dadaab camp, District Commissioner Albert Kimathi said.

“Two people are dead. We are yet to establish the motive of the attack and no arrests have been made so far,” Kimathi said.

Bombings, shootings and grenade attacks across the country, blamed by many Kenyans on Somali militants, prompted the government last month to stop registering asylum seekers and refugees in urban areas.

A Kenyan official said more than 100,000 refugees must now head to Dadaab in the country’s remote east. Amnesty International said the order breached international law.

Violence has surged in Kenya, the region’s biggest economy, since Nairobi sent troops into Somalia more than a year ago, raising fears of insecurity ahead of a general election in March.

Dadaab is home to nearly half a million refugees, the vast majority of them Somalis who have fled more than two decades of war and famine.

Reporting by Abdisalan Ahmed; Editing by Richard Lough and Jason Webb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.