FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Somalia's al Shabaab claim responsibility for Kenya bus attack
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 19, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Somalia's al Shabaab claim responsibility for Kenya bus attack

Feisal Omar, Joseph Akwiri

3 Min Read

MOGADISHU/MOMBASA (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility on Saturday for an attack on a bus on Kenya’s northern coast that killed seven.

Gunmen blocked the bus with their car late on Friday and sprayed it with bullets. They also attacked two trucks carrying mangos near Witu, a town in Lamu County which borders Somalia.

“The attack was in response to Kenya’s claim that it deployed more troops in the coast and thus tightened security,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesman for al Shabaab’s military operations told Reuters.

“Kenya also lied by saying it destroyed al Shabaab bases there - that is propaganda.”

Al Shabaab has vowed to carry out a campaign of attacks to punish Kenya for sending its troops into Somalia, where Kenyan soldiers are fighting the militants as part of an African Union peacekeeping force.

Gunmen have killed about 100 people on Kenya’s coast since mid-June. Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for many of the attacks but the government, including President Uhuru Kenyatta, has suggested local politicians were behind the incidents.

Kenya Red Cross, which has set up camps for residents who have fled the area, said on its Twitter account that seven people were killed in the attacks.

Miiri Njenga, Lamu County commissioner, said the bus driver and four policemen were killed during Friday’s attacks.

“Eight people are receiving treatment at the Mpeketoni hospital and most of them have bullet wounds,” Njenga told Reuters, noting that there were unconfirmed reports two more of the passengers on the bus had died.

The frequent attacks near Lamu, an ancient trading port and beach resort, have damaged Kenya’s tourism industry and stirred up hostilities in a region where local communities have a history of conflict over land, water and other resources.

Hundreds of families have fled their homes in Lamu County despite government assurances that the attacks will soon end. Kenya has sent extra troops to help fight the attackers who are believed to be hiding in forests around Lamu County.

This week police said military planes had bombed at least four suspected hideouts in Lamu County’s Boni forest.

Additional reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.