FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya charges four women with recruiting for Islamist militants
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 23, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya charges four women with recruiting for Islamist militants

Joseph Akwiri

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three Kenyan women and one Tanzanian have been charged with conspiring to recruit Kenyans for the Islamist group al Shabaab, a charge sheet issued by a courthouse in Mombasa showed on Wednesday.

The Islamist group has sought to overthrow Somalia’s Western-backed government and regularly launches attacks in neighboring Kenya in retaliation for Kenya contributing troops to an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia.

It has carried out numerous attacks in Kenya including the storming of a university in the northeastern city of Garissa that left 148 people dead.

The four women, who were arrested in March and charged for attempting to cross into Somalia, were brought to the courthouse on Wednesday to hear the additional charges. They have been held in custody since the initial charges, which they deny.

“The accused persons are jointly charged with arranging meetings in support of terrorism groups contrary to section 25 of the prevention of terrorism act,” the charge sheet issued by a Mombasa courthouse read.

Police sealed all gates to the courthouse and restricted access to court personnel and journalists.

The charge sheet named the women as Ummulkheir Sadri Abdalla, Khadija Abubakar Abdulkadir, Maryam Said Aboud and Halima Adan.

Editing by Edith Honan and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.