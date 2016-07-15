FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kenya station attacker was rogue officer, not Islamist militant: police
July 14, 2016 / 7:04 AM / a year ago

Kenya station attacker was rogue officer, not Islamist militant: police

Kenyan police officers gather during an operation against a suspected recruiter for the Somali militant group al Shabaab at the Kapenguria police station in west Kenya, July 14, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A rogue officer who "went berserk" was responsible for an attack on a police station in western Kenya on Thursday in which seven people died, a police spokesman said.

Police had previously blamed the attack on a suspected recruiter for Somali militant group al Shabaab, who they said grabbed a gun from a guard while under arrest.

"The gunman ... turned out to be a local police officer who for yet unknown reasons, went berserk and grabbed a firearm," spokesman George Kinoti said in a statement late on Thursday.

The officer shot and killed six policemen before taking prisoners hostage at Kapenguria police station, officials said.

He was later shot dead by an elite police squad flown in from Nairobi. Local newspapers said a seventh officer, a member of the rescue team, was also killed.

Kinoti said police had opened an inquiry into the incident.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair and John Stonestreet

