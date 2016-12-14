Kenyan court orders deportation of two Iranians facing terrorism charges

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan court on Wednesday ordered two Iranian nationals facing charges of filming Israel's embassy in Nairobi for the purpose of terrorism to be deported back to Iran, a public prosecutor said.

Sayed Nasrollah Ebrahimi and Abdolhosein Ghola Safafe were arrested on Nov. 29 while in a car belonging to the Iranian embassy, according to court documents.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said in early December that they were Tehran-based university teachers.

Their Kenyan driver, Moses Keyah Mmboga, was also arrested. All three denied taking video clips of the embassy "for use in (committing...) a terrorist act".

Public prosecutor Duncan Ondimu told Reuters he had successfully applied to the court for the case to be discontinued and the two Iranians to be deported immediately.

He gave no explanation for the discontinuation request.

The driver, an employee of the embassy, was released, the prosecutor said.

In 2002, 15 people died when an Israeli-owned hotel was bombed in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa.