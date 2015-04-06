FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya to compile list of suspected al Shabaab members: government source
#World News
April 6, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya to compile list of suspected al Shabaab members: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya is compiling a list of people suspected to have joined Somali militant group al Shabaab or been radicalized by Islamists, a government source said on Monday.

“They are compiling a list of all those youths who are missing and suspected of having joined al Shabaab,” said the source, who is involved in the response to last week’s attack by al Shabaab on a university in Garissa, in which 148 people died.

Regional governors, members of parliament and security officials are expected to help draw up the list, he said.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by John Stonestreet

