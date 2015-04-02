FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya president vows to speed up police recruitment after university attack
April 2, 2015 / 12:56 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya president vows to speed up police recruitment after university attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta leaves after attending the Mashujaa Day (Hero's Day) celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said the recruitment of 10,000 new police officers would be speeded up after Somali Islamist gunmen attacked a university campus in the northeastern town of Garissa and killed at least 14 people on Thursday.

Kenyatta, in a brief state of the nation address, directed Kenya’s police “to take urgent steps and ensure that the 10,000 recruits whose enrolment is pending” be speeded up.

Other than urging Kenyans to remain calm and provide information on the attack, Kenyatta did not outline any other measures about how the security services would prevent future attacks by al Shabaab militants.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
