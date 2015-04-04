Kenyatta says will stop Somali militants creating caliphate in Kenya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Saturday that the Somali militant group al Shabaab, which killed almost 150 people in an attack on a college, will not be able to create an Islamic caliphate in Kenya.

In a televised speech about Thursday’s attack, Kenyatta said Kenya would “do everything to defend our way of life” and urged more help from the country’s Muslim community in rooting out radical elements.

Kenyatta said the task of countering terrorism had been made all the more difficult by the fact “the planners and financiers of this brutality are deeply embedded in our communities”.