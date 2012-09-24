FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan soldier suspected of killing six Somali civilians
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 24, 2012 / 5:12 PM / in 5 years

Kenyan soldier suspected of killing six Somali civilians

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan soldier with the African Union peacekeeping force (AMISOM) in Somalia is suspected of killing six Somali civilians in the southern part of the country, the Kenyan military said on Monday.

The incident could anger the local population in the run-up to an offensive against al Shabaab rebels in the southern port of Kismayu in a final push by African nations to stabilise the country.

The Kenya Defence Force (KDF) said the incident happened on Sunday in the Jubba region after several people approached a KDF defensive position.

“A KDF soldier allegedly opened fire killing six people. The soldier was immediately disarmed and has since been put on guarded seclusion,” it said in a statement.

It said the matter was being investigated by AMISOM force commanders, KDF and the Somali army, who would later release their findings.

“The findings will duly be respected and appropriate action taken,” KDF said.

Somalia has made progress in the past year in battling an Islamist insurgency and elected a new president earlier this month, but it faces security challenges, mainly bomb attacks carried out by al Shabaab.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.