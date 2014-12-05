FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan pilot missing in action after jet crashes in Somalia
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2014 / 11:24 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan pilot missing in action after jet crashes in Somalia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan pilot was missing in action on Friday, a day after ejecting from his combat jet before it crashed in southern Somalia, a spokesman for the military said.

The Kenya Defence Force, which has troops in Somalia with an African Union force fighting Islamist rebels, said the plane had crashed on Thursday due to a technical problem. The Somali militant group Al Shabaab said it had shot the plane down.

“We have yet to find him. He is still missing in action,” said spokesman Colonel David Obonyo. He said the fuselage of the plane had been burned by al Shabaab after it fell inside territory they control.

The aircraft had been on a combat mission when it came down near the port city of Kismayu, where Kenyan forces are stationed.

One analyst questioned whether al Shabaab had the capability to down combat jets, something it had never managed to do since Kenya began flying missions over Somalia. But he said he could not be certain that al Shabaab had not acquired anti-aircraft weaponry recently.

Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.