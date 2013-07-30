Kenyan sentenced to death for murder, kidnap of Britons

MOMBASA, Kenya (Reuters) - A Kenyan judge has sentenced a man to death for the murder of British tourist David Tebbutt and handed him a separate jail term for abducting the victim’s wife from a remote beach resort near the Somali border.

The murder and kidnap in 2011 shook Kenya’s tourism industry. The wife, Judith Tebbutt, was taken away by boat and held by Somali pirates for six months. Soon afterwards, Kenya’s military launched an offensive against al Shabaab militants then controlling much of Somalia.

“I have sentenced Ali Babitu Kololo to death for robbery with violence and I have also sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment for abduction,” magistrate Johnstone Munguti told Reuters by telephone after issuing the sentence late on Monday.

Kenya has not carried out a death sentence for years and most people on death row spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Kololo had been sacked from his job at a safari village several months before the attack. He protested against the sentence, shouting his innocence from the dock, witnesses said. “At some point we shall all die,” he said as police handcuffed him.