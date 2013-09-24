FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. officials seeking details on whether Americans involved in Kenya attack
September 24, 2013 / 10:28 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. officials seeking details on whether Americans involved in Kenya attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. officials are talking to Kenyan officials to try to determine whether any Americans were involved in a deadly attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, a senior Obama administration official said on Tuesday.

There have been U.S. news reports that a small number of Americans or U.S. residents might have been among the perpetrators of a weekend assault that killed dozens at Nairobi’s Westgate mall.

The Obama official, asked about those reports, said it is “something we are talking to the Kenyans about.”

“We are in communication with the Kenyan authorities and working to establish what we can about any American participation,” the official told reporters on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly.

Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
