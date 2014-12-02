Kenyan court sentences U.S. man to 50 years for child pornography

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan court on Tuesday sentenced a 59-year-old U.S. man to 50 years in jail for circulating pornographic images of children on the Internet.

Terry Ray Krieger, who initially pleaded not guilty but then changed his plea to guilty, was convicted by Nairobi’s senior principal magistrate Joseph Karanja.

Krieger had been charged with circulating obscene depictions of children on social media sites between May 2013 and October 2014.

Karanja said Krieger had faced similar charges in Michigan in the United States in the past. He did not give further details about that case.

Krieger, who newspapers said was arrested at the end of October, has 14 days to appeal.