10 months ago
U.S. Embassy confirms shooting near mission, no personnel involved
October 27, 2016 / 3:00 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. Embassy confirms shooting near mission, no personnel involved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy confirmed there had been a "shooting incident" near the mission in Nairobi on Thursday but said no embassy personnel were involved, after Kenyan media said a man was shot dead when he tried to attack a Kenyan police officer there.

"The U.S. Embassy confirms there was a shooting incident near the embassy. No embassy personnel were involved," U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Fiona Evans told Reuters, referring further queries to the Kenyan authorities.

Writing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
