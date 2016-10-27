U.S. Embassy confirms shooting near mission, no personnel involved

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy confirmed there had been a "shooting incident" near the mission in Nairobi on Thursday but said no embassy personnel were involved, after Kenyan media said a man was shot dead when he tried to attack a Kenyan police officer there.

"The U.S. Embassy confirms there was a shooting incident near the embassy. No embassy personnel were involved," U.S. Embassy spokeswoman Fiona Evans told Reuters, referring further queries to the Kenyan authorities.