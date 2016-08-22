FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Kerry says pleased with Kenya's electoral reforms
August 22, 2016 / 1:09 PM / a year ago

U.S. Secretary of State Kerry says pleased with Kenya's electoral reforms

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) flanked by Kenya's Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (R) attends a meeting with Foreign Affairs Ministers from Eastern Africa in Kenya's capital Nairobi, August 22, 2016.Thomas Mukoya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday he was pleased to see progress in reforming Kenya's electoral commission and urged that differences be resolved through peaceful means in lead up to the 2017 elections.

"Let me just emphasize that holding a free and fair, peaceful credible election is a critical step in consolidating Kenya's democracy," he told a news conference.

Kerry said that the United States would provide $25 million this year to help prepare for the vote.

Related Coverage

Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
