a year ago
U.S. seeks 'momentum' in deploying extra U.N. troops to South Sudan
#World News
August 22, 2016 / 1:23 PM / a year ago

U.S. seeks 'momentum' in deploying extra U.N. troops to South Sudan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Monday for immediate steps to give "momentum" to the planned deployment of extra U.N. troops to South Sudan and told the country's leaders to adhere in "word and deed" to a peace deal reached last year.

"We need to move forward with the deployment of a regional protection force, authorized by the U.N. Security Council, in order to be part of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in that country," he told a news conference in Nairobi after talks with foreign ministers from Kenya and other regional states.

South Sudan's government has said it is still considering a response to the U.N. decision to send 4,000 extra troops to the country after violence flared in the capital in July.

Kenya's foreign minister also said on Monday she wanted the mission to be deployed "sooner rather than later", but said that its deployment could be gradual.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
