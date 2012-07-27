FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top Venezuelan embassy official killed in Kenya
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 27, 2012 / 4:14 PM / 5 years ago

Top Venezuelan embassy official killed in Kenya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The body of Venezuela's embassy's slain charge d'affaires Olga Fonseca is pictured in a vehicle leaving her residence at the Runda neighbourhood in Kenya's capital Nairobi July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s embassy in Kenya was murdered at her official residence in the capital, police and foreign affairs ministry officials said on Friday.

Police said they believed the charge d‘affaires, Olga Fonseca, was strangled to death in the white mansion surrounded by tropical trees and an electric fence in the exclusive Runda neighborhood.

“We received reports that she was found dead in the house on her bed. What we have seen is that she has been strangled,” Anthony Kibuchi, Nairobi area police commander, told reporters outside Fonseca’s residence.

She started her job on July 15, the ministry of foreign affairs said.

Venezuelan embassy officials in Kenya were unavailable to comment.

An official at Venezuela’s foreign ministry in Caracas said the office did not have any information about the case.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and James Macharia in Nairobi and Brian Ellsworth in Caracas; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.