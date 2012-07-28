Kenyan police arrest six over diplomat's murder

A car drives from the residence of slain charge d'affaires Olga Fonseca at Venezuela's embassy at the Runda neighbourhood in Kenya's capital Nairobi July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Police in Kenya said on Saturday they had arrested six people in connection with the murder by strangling of Venezuela’s most senior diplomat in the country at her residence in Nairobi.

On Friday, police said Olga Fonseca, Venezuela’s acting ambassador and charge d‘affaires, had been found dead in her residence on her bed, but that it was unclear why she had been killed.

“We are holding six. Please give us time. Let us investigate,” Anthony Kibuchi, Nairobi area police commander, told Reuters by phone on Saturday, without giving more details.

Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Kenyan staff at the embassy’s residence had complained to its Diplomatic Police Unit after the new envoy fired them.

Fonseca had sacked them after they refused to retract sexual harassment claims against the former head of the Venezuelan embassy, the employees said.

The ministry is investigating their allegations, officials said on Friday.

Though Fonseca’s murder is not thought to be related to theft, violent and sometimes fatal robberies in Nairobi are common. Diplomats are among the most well guarded people in the east African country.

Fonseca started her job on July 15. Officials in Caracas said she was also Venezuela’s representative to U.N. agencies based in Nairobi, and had responsibility for Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.