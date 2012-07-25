Blast in refugee camp wounds 6 in northeast Kenya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - An explosive device hit a police vehicle inside a refugee camp near the border with Somalia on Wednesday, wounding all six people aboard in the latest attack in the region, officials said.

The vehicle, carrying three police officers and three civilians, was escorting aid workers travelling in a separate car to distribute food in the Dadaab refugee camp, police officials said.

The aid workers were unhurt.

At least 32 people have been killed in attacks on the Kenyan capital Nairobi, the port city of Mombasa and the northern town of Garissa since October, when Kenya sent troops into neighboring Somalia to crush al Shabaab insurgents.

The militants, linked to al Qaeda, were blamed for a surge in violence and kidnappings in Kenya.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast on Wednesday.

“The injured police officers were escorting officials of Care International to distribute food within the camp when their car hit a device”, Philip Tuimur, the regional police chief, told Reuters from Garissa by phone.

Last month, Kenya witnessed its worst attack when masked assailants launched simultaneous gun and grenade raids on two churches in Garissa, killing at least 17 people and wounding 60.