ICC delays start of Kenya presidential contender Kenyatta's trial
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#World News
March 7, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

ICC delays start of Kenya presidential contender Kenyatta's trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta waves after casting his ballot at a polling station in Gatundu March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Karel Prinsloo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court have agreed to the delay until July 9 the start of Kenyan presidential contender Uhuru Kenyatta’s trial for crimes against humanity, to give defense lawyers more time to prepare.

Judges noted that the prosecution had not objected to the delay, which lawyers for Kenyatta and his co-defendant Francis Muthaura requested, saying the prosecution had been late disclosing evidence that they needed to build a defense.

The trial had been due to start on April 11, potentially coinciding with campaigning for a second round of Kenya’s presidential election. In the first round on Monday, Kenyatta emerged ahead of his rival Raila Odinga on the basis of a partial count, which is being challenged in Kenyan courts.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
