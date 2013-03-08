FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyatta wins Kenya's presidential race, figures show
#World News
March 8, 2013 / 9:22 PM / 5 years ago

Kenyatta wins Kenya's presidential race, figures show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Supporters of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga watch election results on television in the Mathare slum in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The son of Kenya’s founding president, Uhuru Kenyatta, won a presidential election with a slim margin of 50.03 percent of votes cast, provisional figures displayed by the election commission on a screen showed on Saturday.

Kenyatta, who faces international charges of crimes against humanity, secured 6,173,433 votes out of a total of 12,338,667 ballots cast, indicating that he had secured the more than 50 percent of votes needed for a first round win.

Reporting by George Obulutsa and James Macharia; Writing by Edmund Blair

