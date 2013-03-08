Kenyatta wins Kenya's presidential race, figures show

Supporters of Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga watch election results on television in the Mathare slum in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 8, 2013. REUTERS /Karel Prinsloo

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The son of Kenya’s founding president, Uhuru Kenyatta, won a presidential election with a slim margin of 50.03 percent of votes cast, provisional figures displayed by the election commission on a screen showed on Saturday.

Kenyatta, who faces international charges of crimes against humanity, secured 6,173,433 votes out of a total of 12,338,667 ballots cast, indicating that he had secured the more than 50 percent of votes needed for a first round win.