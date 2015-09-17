FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kermit and Miss Piggy reunite over lunch
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 17, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Kermit and Miss Piggy reunite over lunch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A month after announcing their separation, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy have reunited -- albeit briefly -- for a business lunch.

In a new video promoting Sunday’s Emmy Awards, the couple are seen meeting in a restaurant.

“Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen, award-winning actress Viola Davis and “Community” actor Joel McHale also make appearances in the video.

The glamorous and fame-obsessed Miss Piggy and upbeat, affable amphibian Kermit announced their split via social media in early August -- just weeks before the premiere of their new prime time television show “The Muppets”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.