Kermit and Miss Piggy reunite over lunch

A month after announcing their separation, Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy have reunited -- albeit briefly -- for a business lunch.

In a new video promoting Sunday’s Emmy Awards, the couple are seen meeting in a restaurant.

“Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen, award-winning actress Viola Davis and “Community” actor Joel McHale also make appearances in the video.

The glamorous and fame-obsessed Miss Piggy and upbeat, affable amphibian Kermit announced their split via social media in early August -- just weeks before the premiere of their new prime time television show “The Muppets”.