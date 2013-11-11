FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry: U.S. not in race to complete Iran talks; will defend allies
#World News
November 11, 2013 / 9:09 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry: U.S. not in race to complete Iran talks; will defend allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) meets UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the foreign ministry in Abu Dhabi, November 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday Washington was "not (in) a race" to complete talks with Iran on its nuclear program.

Speaking at a news conference with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahayan in Abu Dhabi, Kerry said Washington would defend its allies and would not undermine ties with Arab allies.

He also praised the Syrian opposition's decision to participate in a proposed peace conference as a "big step forward".

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
