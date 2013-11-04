FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry meets Saudi king on visit to heal rift over Iran, Syria
#World News
November 4, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry meets Saudi king on visit to heal rift over Iran, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Monday on the latest stop of a tour partly aimed at defusing tensions with Arab powers, State Department officials said.

Saudi Arabia, Washington’s main Arab ally, is angry with Washington over what it sees as a weak foreign policy it believes has allowed Israeli settlement construction to continue in the Palestinian territories and a civil war to go on in Syria.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by William Maclean/Mark Heinrich

