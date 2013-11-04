FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. see 'no other plan' to current track of Mideast peace talks: Kerry
November 4, 2013 / 3:59 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. see 'no other plan' to current track of Mideast peace talks: Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday that the United States will maintain the current track of Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations he helped launch in July.

He added that Washington sees ‘no other plan’.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal in Riyadh, Kerry also said that Washington does not have legal authority or a desire ‘at this point to get in the middle’ of Syria’s civil war, and has no illusions about complications on the road ahead in Syria.

Kerry, who had also met Saudi King Abdullah, also said he had given Saudi leaders assurances on Iran, and that nothing Washington was doing will alter or upset ties with Riyadh.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, writing by Sami Aboudi

