a year ago
BC Partners in exclusive talks to buy majority stake in Keter Plastic: source
July 20, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

BC Partners in exclusive talks to buy majority stake in Keter Plastic: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - European private equity house BC Partners [BCPRT.UL] is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Israeli outdoor furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal valuing Keter at close to $1.6 billion, according to a source familiar with the talks.

"BC Partners has won exclusivity and is discussing the acquisition of a majority stake. The deal values the business at close to $1.6 billion," the source said.

Keter was not commenting on the report, according to a spokeswoman in Israel. A spokeswoman at BC Partners was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia and Ari Rabinovitch, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
