Keter backs ABM Italia buy with €300m of additional loans

LONDON (Reuters) - Israeli furniture maker Keter Group’s acquisition of Italian plastic furniture manufacturer ABM Italia will be backed with a €300m ($322 million) leveraged loan, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Keter Group, bought by private equity firm BC Partners and Canadian pension fund manager PSP Investments earlier this year, agreed to acquire ABM Italia, it was announced on Tuesday. The deal was valued at €400m, sources said.

BNP Paribas, RBC and UBS are leading the loan financing, which is expected to launch to general syndication to institutional investors in January, the sources said.

The loan will be an add-on to Keter’s existing €690m term loan, raised in October to back its buyout.

That term loan, which was part of a wider €790m financing, pays 425bp over Euribor with a 1% Euribor floor. It allocated onto the secondary markets at 99.5 and has 101 soft call protection for six months. UBS, JP Morgan, Nomura, RBC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch led the deal.

Keter produces a wide range of consumer goods including indoor and outdoor furniture, home accessories and hardware products.

BC Partners declined to comment and PSP Investments was not immediately available to comment.