FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Keurig Green Mountain expands Smucker deal, reports higher profit
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 7, 2014 / 8:27 PM / 3 years ago

Keurig Green Mountain expands Smucker deal, reports higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Keurig Green Mountain Inc GMCR.O on Wednesday said it was expanding its partnership with J.M. Smucker Co (SJM.N) with a multiyear agreement to make and sell Folgers and other Smucker brands in formats that work with new Keurig brewing systems.

Keurig also said net income rose 22.4 percent to $162.3 million, or $1.03 per share, in its fiscal second quarter, ended March 29, from $132.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 9.7 percent to $1.1 billion, while analysts expected $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.