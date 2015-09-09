Senate Democrats to probe tax rule behind Keurig's Swiss move

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two Democratic senators said they would examine for the first time a little-known tax exemption that benefits some commodity companies, after Reuters reported that the provision likely prompted coffee roasters to move buying offices overseas.

The provision in the U.S. tax code, which tax experts say makes little sense, allows overseas subsidiaries of U.S. companies that trade in certain commodities, including coffee, to keep profits abroad indefinitely.

Most foreign subsidiaries that act as buying agents for their U.S. parent companies must send profits back to the United States to be taxed.

“It is definitely something the senator would be open to including in a future tax reform package,” said Seth Larson, a spokesman for Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, after reviewing the code following Reuters’ report on Tuesday.

The exemption has been in the tax code since the 1970s, but lawmakers said it was not on their radar until Reuters reported that it was behind Keurig Green Mountain’s decision to establish a coffee buying subsidiary in Switzerland, as Starbucks Corp did in 2001.

Whitehouse has sponsored a bill, known as the Offshoring Prevention Act, designed to eliminate tax benefits for manufacturing companies that send jobs overseas.

The provision has also caught the attention of Patrick Leahy, a senior Senate Democrat from Keurig’s home state of Vermont. He is a co-sponsor of Whitehouse’s bill.

“This is one of many reforms Senator Leahy would like to see included in what he hopes will be a substantive and sincere effort by Congress to reform the tax code,” said David Carle, a Leahy spokesman.

Legislators have criticized other schemes that help U.S. corporations minimize their tax bill by shifting profits overseas, namely through tax inversions, deals in which U.S. companies buy foreign rivals and adopt their nationality for tax purposes.

Keurig’s move is different, since it is setting up a foreign subsidiary rather than buying another company.

A spokesman for the House Ways and Means Committee did not comment directly on the exemption but said Chairman Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, aims to “reform the international tax system to keep companies in the U.S.”