Keurig first quarter profit forecast misses estimates

(Reuters) - Keurig Green Mountain Inc forecast a fiscal first-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates as the company battles competition from coffee pod makers and rising coffee prices.

The company’s shares were down 1.2 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Keurig Green Mountain has tried to expand beyond its core business of single-serve K-cup coffee packets, as it grapples with competition from rivals such as TreeHouse Foods Inc.

The company is working on developing a cold beverage machine that it expects to launch in fall of 2015. It also launched a new brewing system called Keurig 2.0 earlier this year.

On a conference call with reporters, Chief Executive Brian Kelley said that, while consumers are happy with the quality of the brewer, some have found that unlicensed packs do not work in the machine.

“That’s where the consumer is not only confused, but disappointed if they have those, and we hope they continue to call us,” he said.

The company forecast first-quarter 2015 earnings between 83 cents and 88 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 96 cents.

Keurig Green Mountain reported better-than-expected revenue and profit for the fourth quarter, helped by higher sales of coffee portion packs, its largest business.

Total portion pack net sales increased 22 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 27, the company said.

Net income attributable to Keurig rose to $141.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 27 from $127 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 90 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 77 cents.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Separately, the company said Chief Financial Officer Frances Rathke would leave in 2015 and that it has hired an executive search firm to replace her. Rathke will continue to serve as CFO until a replacement is appointed, at which time she will serve in the new role of strategic advisor to Kelley.

Keurig’s shares closed at $153.94 on the Nasdaq. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had more than doubled this year.