FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
PepsiCo to buy probiotic drinks maker KeVita
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 22, 2016 / 2:39 PM / 9 months ago

PepsiCo to buy probiotic drinks maker KeVita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cans of Pepsi are displayed at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2016.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) said on Tuesday it would buy health beverage maker KeVita Inc, in an effort to diversify its soft drinks business and tap health conscious consumers.

California-based KeVita offers more than two dozen flavors of probiotic drinks, and all its drinks are certified organic, gluten-free and vegan, PepsiCo said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier on Tuesday, soft-drinks maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) said it would buy antioxidant beverages maker Bai Brands LLC for $1.7 billion.

Reuters reported last month that Pepsi was nearing a deal to buy KeVita.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.