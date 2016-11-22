Cans of Pepsi are displayed at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) said on Tuesday it would buy health beverage maker KeVita Inc, in an effort to diversify its soft drinks business and tap health conscious consumers.

California-based KeVita offers more than two dozen flavors of probiotic drinks, and all its drinks are certified organic, gluten-free and vegan, PepsiCo said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Earlier on Tuesday, soft-drinks maker Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc (DPS.N) said it would buy antioxidant beverages maker Bai Brands LLC for $1.7 billion.

Reuters reported last month that Pepsi was nearing a deal to buy KeVita.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)