FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KeyCorp profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2012 / 11:09 AM / 5 years ago

KeyCorp profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Midwestern bank KeyCorp (KEY.N) posted a lower quarterly profit but beat Wall Street estimates as credit quality continued to improve and it released money set aside to cover bad loans.

Net Income fell to $231 million, or 24 cents per share, down from $234 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

The lender earned 23 cents per share from continuing operations.

Analysts on average had expected KeyCorp to earn 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $7.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.