Harper: Obama assures him Keystone verdict to be based on facts
September 26, 2013 / 6:03 PM / 4 years ago

Harper: Obama assures him Keystone verdict to be based on facts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper speaks before a dinner hosted by the National Congress of Italian Canadians (NCIC) for Italy's Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Vaughan, Ontario September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Blacker

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The logic behind the Keystone XL pipeline is “simply overwhelming,” Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, adding that U.S. President Barack Obama had assured him his decision on the project would be based on facts.

Addressing a business audience in New York, Harper said he remained optimistic that notwithstanding the politics involved, Obama would approve TransCanada Corp’s proposed pipeline from Canada to the United States.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and John McCrank; Writing by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler

