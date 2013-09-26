Harper: Obama assures him Keystone verdict to be based on facts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The logic behind the Keystone XL pipeline is “simply overwhelming,” Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, adding that U.S. President Barack Obama had assured him his decision on the project would be based on facts.
Addressing a business audience in New York, Harper said he remained optimistic that notwithstanding the politics involved, Obama would approve TransCanada Corp’s proposed pipeline from Canada to the United States.
