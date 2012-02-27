FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plenty of room for 2 Cushing lines: TransCanada
#Environment
February 27, 2012 / 6:57 PM / in 6 years

Plenty of room for 2 Cushing lines: TransCanada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp believes there is more than enough crude supply forecast for the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to accommodate the southern portion of its Keystone XL pipeline and the competing Seaway pipeline expansion, both of which would take oil to Texas refineries, an executive said.

TransCanada, which said on Monday it plans to build the southern part of Keystone XL by mid- to late 2013, sees about 2 million barrels a day of new light crude flowing into Cushing in the coming years.

”Even if Seaway is expanded and reversed and goes ahead and TransCanada goes forward as we’ve announced today, I think there’s still a need for incremental pipeline capacity coming out of Cushing to the Gulf Coast,“ Alex Pourbaix, the head of TransCanada’s pipeline division, told Reuters. ”I think there’s plenty of opportunity for TransCanada.

Seaway is a project of Enbridge Inc and Enterprise Products Partners.

Pourbaix said returns on the southern segment of the pipeline would be similar to those forecast for the full project, but declined to disclose the estimate.

He also said he believes the northern part of the $7 billion project could be in service in the first part of 2015, if it wins a U.S. presidential permit.

Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Janet Guttsman

