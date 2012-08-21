FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Tronic profit doubles, shares jump
August 21, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Key Tronic profit doubles, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Contract electronics manufacturer Key Tronic Corp’s (KTCC.O) quarterly profit more than doubled as it signed on more customers, sending its shares up more than 17 percent in extended trade.

Profit rose to $3.8 million, or 35 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, from $1.5 million, or 15 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 46 percent to $96.7 million.

Key Tronic forecast first-quarter earnings of between 32 cents and 39 cents per share on revenue of between $94 million and $99 million.

Shares of the company were up at $9.41 after the bell. They closed at $8.00 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
