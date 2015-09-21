Miner KGHM International to cut 48 jobs at Sudbury, Ontario

(Reuters) - Miner KGHM International Ltd [KILL.UL] said it would cut 48 jobs at its Sudbury operations in Ontario, as the company puts its McCreedy West mine under maintenance in response to weak commodity prices.

The Polish miner currently employs 360 people at Sudbury, which includes Morrison Mine and McCreedy West mine, that mainly produce copper and nickel.

KGHM, which also has operations in Chile and the United States, said on Monday that it is reviewing additional cost reductions at its operations.

