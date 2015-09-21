FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miner KGHM International to cut 48 jobs at Sudbury, Ontario
September 21, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

Miner KGHM International to cut 48 jobs at Sudbury, Ontario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Miner KGHM International Ltd [KILL.UL] said it would cut 48 jobs at its Sudbury operations in Ontario, as the company puts its McCreedy West mine under maintenance in response to weak commodity prices.

The Polish miner currently employs 360 people at Sudbury, which includes Morrison Mine and McCreedy West mine, that mainly produce copper and nickel.

KGHM, which also has operations in Chile and the United States, said on Monday that it is reviewing additional cost reductions at its operations.

Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
